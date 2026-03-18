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Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel is the director of education at Israel365.

Tucker Carlson
Opinion
Tucker Carlson is officially an antisemite
The conservative pundit hosted a cleric who has spent his life slandering Israel.
Apr. 14, 2024
Elie Mischel