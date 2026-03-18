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Emily B. Landau

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu exposes files smuggled out of Iran which Israel claims detail the Islamic Republic's illicit military nuclear program, April 30, 2018. Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
Opinion
Iran is desperate to keep the nuclear deal
Right now, it looks like the only party focused on nuclear nonproliferation is the Trump administration, while the others are cynically brushing nuclear dangers to the sidelines in favor of economic gain.
May. 27, 2018
Emily B. Landau