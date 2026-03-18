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Erik Ullenhag

Stortorget in Malmö, Sweden. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
A common battle against the poison of anti-Semitism
Sweden wants to work closer with Israel, Yad Vashem and Jewish organizations to combat the phenomenon and stand up for civilized society.
Oct. 12, 2021
Erik Ullenhag