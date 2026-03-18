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Ethan Dayan

SOAS Building at University of London, UK. Credit: Tupungato/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Campus group urges rejection of IHRA definition of anti-Semitism
It’s poor optics for any Palestine Society, let alone one at a university already recognized by the Jewish community to be one of the least welcoming in the United Kingdom.
Mar. 31, 2021
Ethan Dayan
The School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Bashing opportunities to study Hebrew in Israel
Sep. 1, 2020
Ethan Dayan