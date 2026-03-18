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Eytan Meir

Thousands of Jews wave Israeli flags during a Jerusalem Day march, May 20, 2012. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Why Israel needs the Jerusalem flag march
It’s true that Hamas views the march as a provocation, but then, Hamas sees the existence of a Jewish state as a provocation. Does that mean we should pack our bags?
Jun. 8, 2021
Eytan Meir
A classroom at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus campus, Oct. 22, 2006. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi /Flash90.
Opinion
Another hard-left turn for Hebrew University
Jan. 2, 2019
Eytan Meir