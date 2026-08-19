Judge expedites challenge to Maryland county synagogue gun ban

A federal judge ordered Montgomery County, Md., to respond by Aug. 24 to a synagogue’s request that the county suspend enforcement of a new ordinance that bars congregants from carrying guns in or near houses of worship.

The Silver Spring Jewish Center and Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro sued the county on July 30, alleging that Expedited Bill 23-26 violates the First, Second and 14th Amendments. The law bars firearms, including those carried by licensed permit holders, within 100 yards of places of public assembly, including houses of worship.

Deborah K. Chasanow, a senior judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, scheduled a hearing for Sept. 3.

“I am extremely pleased by Judge Chasanow’s order today,” Shapiro told JNS. “It is clear that she is taking the issues we allege very seriously and is expediting the case based on the urgency of the matter.”

“Although I think the Supreme Court’s First and Second Amendment precedents make this a clear case, I look forward to responding to any reply from the county,” he said.

“Most importantly, I note that the judge’s schedule allows for her to grant an injunction in advance of the Yamim Noraim,” the High Holidays, he said. “It is critically important that we be able to keep our community safe during the upcoming holidays.”