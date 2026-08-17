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News   Antisemitism

Israeli film crew assaulted in Northern Ireland

The assailant, who appeared to be drunk, threw a glass object at two journalists, hitting one, while shouting “F***k Israel.”

JNS Staff
A view to a pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland on December 31, 2020 . Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
A view of a pub in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Dec. 31, 2020 . Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
(Aug. 17, 2026 / JNS)

An unidentified man was filmed assaulting an Israeli television crew from i24NEWS in Hebrew in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Sunday.

The crew was in Northern Ireland to film a documentary series about antisemitism in Europe, i24NEWS reported. The incident occurred in a popular bar area in Belfast. A man who appeared to be inebriated was filmed exiting a bar and confronting reporter Yonatan Raveh and cameraman Nadav Abbas, saying, “F**k Israel” and hurling a glass object at the journalists, who were interviewing people on the street. The object hit Abbas’s head, causing a superficial cut, the report said. It did not say whether i24NEWS had filed a police complaint.

The attacker tried to snatch expensive camera equipment from the Israelis, and when he failed, began disrupting their work, i24NEWS reported.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned the incident in a post on X Sunday.

“Two journalists were targeted in Belfast for being Israeli while documenting antisemitism in Europe. The story they were documenting became their own. This is global antisemitism in action, and we condemn it,” ADL wrote.

Among the United Kingdom’s four constituent countries, Northern Ireland has the fewest Jews, according to a 2021 census, in which 439 people in Northern Ireland identified as Jewish.

In the 2025 report on antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom by the Community Security Trust, a Jewish community watchdog, Northern Ireland had 22 cases, placing that region at No. 16 out of 46 areas that comprise the United Kingdom, in terms of the absolute number of antisemitic incidents recorded.

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