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Gadi Taub

Gadi Taub is an Israeli bestselling author and co-host of the Israel Update podcast.

U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff speaks at the celebretory rally at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Oct. 11, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Column
Why Netanyahu was booed at Hostages Square
The “Bring Them Home, Now!” campaign was never really about the hostages. It was about ousting the prime minister.
Oct. 16, 2025
Gadi Taub
The Queer Bloc attends an anti-Israel protest in London on Nov. 25, 2023. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Opinion
Benjamin Netanyahu vs. Edward Said: The global war over woke ideas
May. 4, 2025
Gadi Taub
Yitzhak Amit
Column
A deep state doesn’t get any deeper than this
Feb. 25, 2025
Gadi Taub
Protest Against UNRWA
Opinion
UNRWA is a front for terrorism
Israel must resist U.S., U.N. and E.U. pressure and outlaw any dealings with this handmaid of Hamas.
Oct. 22, 2024
Gadi Taub
A screenshot of a video showing Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas in Gaza, just after they were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7. Feb. 19, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Opinion
The IDF advocate general is protecting ‘civilians’ who participated in the Oct. 7 massacre
In this clash between politicians and jurists, between woke moralism and real morality, lies a question with global historical implications.
Oct. 8, 2024
Gadi Taub
Israelis call for an immediate ceasefire deal with Hamas to secure the release of the hostages in Gaza, outside the Defense Ministry Headquarters in Tel Aviv, Sept. 7, 2024. Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90.
Column
Sinwar’s useful idiots
This is not how they thought it would work. The Israeli anti-government protesters’ attempt to harness the tragedy of the six hostages for their permanent political project has backfired.
Sep. 8, 2024
Gadi Taub
Israeli soldiers in Jenin as part of a counter-terrorism operation, July 3, 2023. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Column
ISA, IDF brass are concealing the PA’s involvement in terrorism
It is time for these officers to get with the program. They should be reminded that they are instruments of elected politicians, not a secret society.
Sep. 2, 2024
Gadi Taub
Police clash with demonstrators outside the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, April 2, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Column
For Israel’s progressive elites, the real war is against the enemy within
For them, the ideal state is no more than a “Sweden in Hebrew.”
Aug. 8, 2024
Gadi Taub
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses a joint session of Congress on July 24, 2024. Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images.
Column
Netanyahu’s speech lays a trap for the Biden administration
The prime minister rallies Congress against the administration’s attempts to reach an accommodation with Tehran.
Jul. 28, 2024
Gadi Taub
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is rushed offstage by U.S. Secret Service agents after being grazed by a bullet during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
Column
The attempt on Trump’s life is a warning to Israel
The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a fever pitch and the writing is on the wall.
Jul. 17, 2024
Gadi Taub
The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
The case for evaluating the power of Israel’s judiciary
With the help of the court, the attorney general’s office has gradually morphed from adviser to virtual boss; he can strike down the policies of the same politicians that he is authorized to open criminal investigations against.
Apr. 2, 2019
Gadi Taub