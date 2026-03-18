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Hizky Shoham

A family chooses plants in central Israel’s Eshtaul nursery for Tu B'Shvat in January 2011. Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90
Israel News
The little-known Christian, Nebraskan roots of the modern Jewish Arbor Day
Feb. 6, 2017
Hizky Shoham