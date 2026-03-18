More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

J.J. Surbeck

Click photo to download. A Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) protest against Israel in Melbourne, Australia, on June 5, 2010. Credit: Mohamed Ouda via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
First-of-its-kind conference on BDS showcases diverse pro-Israel strategies
Mar. 30, 2015
J.J. Surbeck