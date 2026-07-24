IDF announces major Samaria op after deadly terror attack

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday announced an extensive counterterrorism operation in Samaria following a terror attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria, in which a Palestinian terrorist killed a local Israeli man.

The IDF was reinforcing troops and postponing soldiers’ leave throughout the sector of the Palestinian village of Tell in preparation for “an extensive counterterrorism operational activity,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz instructed the IDF, after consulting with members of the small cabinet and heads of the defense establishment, on “a series of steps” following recent terrorist attacks, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The steps include demolishing the house of the terrorist who carried out Friday’s attack near Havat Gilad, “major action in villages that are hotbeds of terror, including collecting weapons, revoking work permits,” reinforcing troop presence throughout Judea and Samaria, separating traffic routes and checkpoints, and accelerating the regularization of farms and establishing new farms.

“The prime minister and defense minister offer their condolences to the Melet family,” the statement said, “and strengthen the security forces and residents in their firm stand against terrorism.”

Security forces “must be allowed to act freely and with full force against terrorism,” the statement added.

The IDF statement said that overnight, troops seized weapons and arrested nine wanted suspects accused of inciting or supporting terrorism.

The military said it had arrested more than 80 wanted suspects across Judea and Samaria this week, including Hamas operatives, stone-throwers, firebomb attackers and suspects linked to the manufacture and use of explosive devices.

The deadly attack happened on Friday morning near Havat Gilad in Samaria after a group of Israelis hiking in the area was attacked by Palestinians, according to Magen David Adom and the Israeli military.

According to the Israeli military, a Palestinian man tried to snatch a weapon from Benayahu Melet, 32, a member of Havat Gilad’s rapid-response security team and the community’s agriculture director. Melet was killed while rushing to assist victims of a terrorist shooting attack near the Samaria community on July 24, 2026. Two other Israelis were wounded.

The IDF said the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack was killed by soldiers immediately after opening fire on the Israeli civilians, and that troops recovered the weapon he had stolen during the assault. It said three other Palestinians were killed in circumstances that are still under investigation.