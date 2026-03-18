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Jaime Oksemberg

Jaime Oksemberg is a Toronto writer. He has a B.A. from the University of Chile.

View of the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumin in the West Bank on Jan. 2, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
We are all ‘settlers’
Descendants of conquerors the world over should take a long look in the mirror.
Sep. 3, 2023
Jaime Oksemberg