Almost 20% of hate crimes in Seattle this year targeted Jews, who are an estimated 1% of city’s metro area

JNS reported on Monday that from Jan. 1, 2023 until Jan. 31 of this year, Jews have been targets of 9.1% of hate crimes in Seattle. On Tuesday, the city released its crime statistics from Jan. 1 until July 31 of this year, and the picture became considerably more dire—more than 115% worse—for Seattle Jews.

Of the 66 hate crimes that Seattle recorded in the first seven months of this year, 13 (19.7%) have targeted Jews.

Jews make up about 1% of those who live in the Seattle metro area, according to the Pew Research Center’s 2023-24 Religious Landscape Study.

From January to end of July, 7.2% of all of the 511 hate crimes, crimes with what Seattle calls “bias elements” and non-crimes that involve bias which the city has recorded targeted Jews, according to official city data.

Of the 259 crimes with “bias elements,” which the city uses to refer to crimes in which the bias is a secondary motivation, in Seattle so far this year, 11 (4.2%) targeted Jews, and 13 (7%) of the 186 bias incidents have targeted Jews, Seattle data suggests.

Official Seattle statistics indicate that conditions are less dangerous for Arabs and Muslims in the city. According to Pew data, Muslims make up 2% of the Seattle area, or about twice the Jewish population.

In the first seven months of 2026, 23 (4.5%) incidents in all three categories have targeted Arabs and Muslims, including five (7.6%) hate crimes, nine (3.5%) crimes with bias elements and nine (4.8%) bias incidents.

That data suggests that a Jew is 420% more likely than an Arab or Muslim in Seattle to be the victim of a hate crime. Jews were about 144% likelier to be victims of crimes with bias elements and almost 189% more likely to be targeted in a bias incident than were Arabs or Muslims in the city.