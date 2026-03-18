More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Jonathan Benedek

Reb Shlomo Carlebach. Photo: Shlomo Carlebach Legacy Trust.
Opinion
No, Reb Carlebach was not kicked out of yeshivah
The busting of this myth about Reb Shlomo Carlebach illustrates how easily baseless stigmas can arise. Especially as we approach the High Holidays, we should all make a greater effort to favorably judge others.
Sep. 5, 2019
Jonathan Benedek