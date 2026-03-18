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Jonathan Ruhe

Trump at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
Opinion
Iran has teeth. Can America extract them?
The United States can gain much-needed freedom of action, strategically and militarily, by cooperating more closely with Israel.
Feb. 12, 2026
Jonathan Ruhe
Negotiators meet in Vienna to discuss the Iran nuclear deal, May 2021. Source: Enrique Mora/European External Action Service/Twitter.
Opinion
A ‘disgusting’ lack of transparency on the new Iran nuclear deal
Mar. 28, 2022
Jonathan Ruhe