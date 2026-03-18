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Yoni Tobin

Yoni Tobin

Yoni Tobin is a policy analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

Trump at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar
Opinion
Iran has teeth. Can America extract them?
The United States can gain much-needed freedom of action, strategically and militarily, by cooperating more closely with Israel.
Feb. 12, 2026
Jonathan Ruhe
Multilateral Military Operations, Qatar
Opinion
The foreign-policy chess game with Doha
Dec. 2, 2025
Yoni Tobin
IDF in Lebanon
Opinion
Israel needs a new Lebanon strategy
Apr. 7, 2025
Yoni Tobin
IDF Near Lebanon
Opinion
A fundamental reset in the approach to Hezbollah
Any ceasefire deal should be the beginning, not the end, of a sustained pressure campaign to inflict a fatal U.S.-Israel blow to Iran’s axis of resistance.
Dec. 2, 2024
Yoni Tobin