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Jonathan Schwarz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes a selfie with the chairman of Alibaba, Jack Ma, during a meeting with leaders of large corporations in China, during Netanyahu's visit to China on March 20, 2017. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Opinion
What Israel can learn from the Sino-Swiss free-trade agreement
Israel would certainly benefit from cheaper Chinese goods, but it’s important to remember that the majority of Israel’s labor force is in manufacturing and services—sectors that face downward wage pressure from global competition.
Mar. 25, 2019
Jonathan Schwarz