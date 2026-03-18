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Joseph Lieberman

Former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin delivering a speech at the White House in July 1977. Credit: Sa'ar Ya'acov/GPO.
Opinion
The inspirational life of Menachem Begin
He was fiercely ideological and partisan, but in times of crisis, he always put the interests of his country ahead of ideology and party.
Jul. 22, 2021
Joseph Lieberman