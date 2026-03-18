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Julie Platt

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) attends the rededication ceremony at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on April 10, 2022, four months after a hostage standoff there. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
A year after Colleyville, the Jewish community is rethinking security
The safety of American Jews is being addressed and we will continue to bring light to the world.
Jan. 16, 2023
Julie Platt
A memorial outside of the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Let’s talk about the freedom to live in security
Apr. 14, 2022
Julie Platt
Julie Platt. Julie Platt. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jewish security moms
Mar. 6, 2020
Julie Platt