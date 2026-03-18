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Karen Hurvitz

School Desk in Classroom
Column
US Jewish leaders asleep in the face of anti-Israel school curricula
If “Ethnic Studies” is not exposed as viciously divisive and stopped, a large proportion of Massachusetts children, like those in California, will be “learning” that the Jewish state is inherently racist and cruel.
Feb. 28, 2022
Karen Hurvitz
An Iranian poster, published by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showing the power progression among the Palestinians and Muslims throughout the world, from rock-throwers to rocket forces and even nuclear power. Credit: Khamenei's website via JCPA.
Opinion
From Texas to Massachusetts: Will incitment wake up sleeping Jewish leaders?
Feb. 1, 2022
Karen Hurvitz