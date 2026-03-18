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Liel Asulin

The “mellah” in Tinghir, Morocco. Credit: Zohr Amazighya via Pinterest.
Opinion
Fear, love and the Jewish refugee
My own family suffered the consequences of being Jewish in the Arab world both before and after the creation of Israel.
Dec. 3, 2018
Liel Asulin
Members of the Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades attend the funeral of six Ezzedeen Al-Qassam Brigades fighters at a cemetery in Deir Al Balah refugee camp in central Gaza, May 6, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
Meet ‘Joe,’ bringing objectivity to Mideast reporting in 280 characters or less
Oct. 15, 2018
Liel Asulin
Taglit-Birthright Israel trip participants with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Taglit-Birthright Israel.
Opinion
An open letter to the participants who left their Birthright trip
Jul. 1, 2018
Liel Asulin