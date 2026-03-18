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Marc B. Shapiro

Marc B. Shapiro is the Weinberg Chair of Judaic Studies at the University of Scranton.

University of Michigan Stadium
Opinion
The University of Michigan’s educational rot
The institution and its faculty systematically violate their own impartiality requirement in order to demonize Israel and Zionists.
Apr. 22, 2024
Marc B. Shapiro
Columbia University
Opinion
Columbia University hires a Hamas supporter
Mar. 19, 2024
Marc B. Shapiro