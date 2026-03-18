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Marc Erlbaum

Marc Erlbaum is a filmmaker and the co-founder of Philadelphia’s Jewish Relief Agency.

U2
Opinion
Et tu, U2?
The tragic reality is that these good men, along with countless others around the globe, have been subject to a rampant and unrelenting blitz campaign of propaganda and disinformation.
Aug. 21, 2025
Marc Erlbaum
Hostages
Opinion
Ending the war or finishing the war, that is the question
Aug. 1, 2025
Marc Erlbaum
American Flag, U.S. Nation
Opinion
They’re not just coming for the Jews
Jun. 9, 2025
Marc Erlbaum
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim
Opinion
‘I didn’t sign up for this!’
An article we should have read in the days after the senseless murders of two young people in Washington, D.C.
May. 27, 2025
Marc Erlbaum
Hamas
Opinion
My friend, the ex-Nazi
Arno Michaelis said he could see in the anti-Israel movement the very same attitudes and tactics that were so central to the white-power movement he was involved with in his youth.
May. 2, 2025
Marc Erlbaum
University of Alberta, Canada
Opinion
Student activists, do you really want peace?
It’s time to ask yourselves the difficult questions.
May. 12, 2024
Marc Erlbaum
Beit Hanun
Opinion
Peacefire now!
Sometimes the only way to secure a durable accord is by eliminating those who refuse to coexist.
Apr. 21, 2024
Marc Erlbaum
Staff at the "Al Jazeera" office in Jerusalem, June 13, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Stop the presses!
The media is lying to us to serve the needs of terrorists.
Mar. 27, 2024
Marc Erlbaum
Oscar Award, Hollywood, Film
Opinion
Red pins at the Oscars: Is the call for a ceasefire antisemitic?
We need to acknowledge that for many Western liberals, it means, quite simply, the end of war and the cessation of civilian casualties.
Mar. 15, 2024
Marc Erlbaum
Social Media
Opinion
The necessity to speak up
As we wonder how so many western liberals have been drafted into the patently un-liberal cause of Hamas, we must recognize that a significant part of the problem is that Jews and our allies have been too passive.
Jan. 14, 2024
Marc Erlbaum
Santa Claus Doll, Jerusalem
Opinion
Santa Claus in Gaza
Prior to Israel’s current war with Hamas, there were only 900 Christians in the coastal enclave out of a population of 2 million.
Dec. 27, 2023
Marc Erlbaum
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