More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

‘Know the enemy’

A promise of “power over death” offers jihadists the ultimate reward for faith-based destructiveness.

Louis René Beres
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, on patrol in Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, April 27, 2020. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Louis René Beres
Louis René Beres Louis René Beres
Louis René Beres is an author and professor emeritus of international law at Purdue University. He served as the chair of Project Daniel (Iranian nuclear weapons) for Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2003-04.
(Aug. 11, 2026 / JNS)

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War

From the start, U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for peace in the Middle East was vacuous and contrived. Among other things, his proposals failed to understand jihadi notions of death and time. Under such a plan, Israel would be left hanging in the wind, fighting an interminable and unwinnable war.

Reassuringly, Trump’s peace plan for Gaza—first announced in September 2025—was rejected by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Though this rejection was necessary from the standpoint of meeting Jerusalem’s strategic objectives, it rested on various false premises that Hamas and its allies can be “disarmed.”

In essence, even if the Trump plan has now been correctly tossed aside—and there is some question as to whether this actually happened—jihadi fighters and their mentors in Iran, Turkey, Qatar and elsewhere will continue preparations for Divinely mandated violence. In a worst-case but still plausible narrative, such preparations could produce sudden or incremental escalations to chemical, biological or nuclear conflict.

Truth can be counterintuitive. Any future war between Israel and its jihadi adversaries would have little or nothing to do with Palestinian sovereignty. To wit, the Hamas-led massacre of civilians in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 was clearly detached from any rational plans for achieving a Palestinian state. Prima facie, the jihadists’ only true motive that day was lascivious satisfaction.

Truth is exculpatory. While veiled from ordinary assessments of politicians, pundits and strategists, the most fundamental motives for jihadi terror stem from primal needs to overcome personal mortality. Accordingly, the visible struggles between Israel and Hamas, along with other terror entities, are reflections of deeper Islamist urgings.

Having rejected the banal syntax of Trump’s Board of Peace—a jumbled architecture of delusions and contrivances—Israeli planners now need to ask: What exactly are discernible jihadi goals? If Hamas and kindred terror groups seek nothing less than “power over death,” how should Israel respond? This query is urgent because the jihadist path to immortality is expressly linked to “terror-sacrifice” and “martyrdom.”

The Quran’s Sura 2:154 states, “Do not think that those who are killed in the way of Allah are dead, for indeed, they are alive, though not aware.”

Personal immortality represents an unseemly and disfiguring goal.

For Israel, the core existential threat stems from a many-sided adversary that regards violence against Jews and the Jewish state as “sacred.” Today, in the aftermath of a demonstrably false Trump peace, Jerusalem should finally distinguish Middle Eastern conflict realities from their reflections.

To accomplish this goal, three basic concepts will need to be examined in tandem: death, time and war.

What can these interrelated concepts teach Israeli planners about the force-multiplying perils of erroneous peace plans? To answer thoughtfully, refined thinkers should commence disciplined inquiries at the individual level, the level of the microcosm. Due to an invisible and illogical assurance, a promise of “power over death” offers jihadists the ultimate reward for faith-based destructiveness. Ironically, this is the case both as victim and perpetrator.

A statue of the ancient Chinese military theorist Sun Tzu in Japan. Credit: 663highland via Wikimedia Commons.
A statue of the ancient Chinese military theorist Sun Tzu in Japan. Credit: 663highland via Wikimedia Commons.

There will be a prior order of business. First, a two-part question will need to be posed and answered: How can any one individual, terror group or state gain “power over death”? And what does any such presumed gain have to do with Israel’s fate?

As Jerusalem ought already to have learned, the search for “power over death” demands a religion-confirming end to the jihadist’s life on earth. While publicly revered by Hamas, etc., as “martyrs,” jihadi leaders still strive mightily to avoid personal death. In times past, these “heroic” commanders have sought to bypass Israeli military retaliation by staying in Qatari five-star hotels and elsewhere.

There is more. Jihadists have no problem with “allowing” the “martyrdom” of despised “unbelievers.” Many would-be Islamist terrorists view the rape, torture and murder of designated foes as a religious imperative and obligation. To enable these “battles,” jihadi leaders in absentia send large sums of money to “martyr families.” As correlative benefit, these families are gifted personal immortality or “power over death.”

Could there possibly be a more seductive “gift”? To reply helpfully, history deserves conspicuous pride of place.

In his Lecture on Politics (1896), German historian Heinrich von Treitschke observed: “Individual man sees in his own country the realization of his earthly immortality.” Earlier, German philosopher Georg Friedrich Hegel opined in Philosophy of Right (1820) that the state represents “the march of God in the world.” Such ingrained views link loyalty to the state or equivalent public authority with a promise of “power over death.”

Though it is certainly a grand promise, personal immortality represents an unseemly and disfiguring goal. This judgment owes both to the promise’s calming reassurance of nonsense (“An immortal person is a contradiction in terms,” reminds philosopher Emmanuel Levinas) and the fact that a search for life everlasting can foster war, terrorism and genocide. Looking beyond vacuous remedies, Israel’s task should not be to eliminate adversarial hopes for personal immortality (that would be a fool’s errand), but to “de-link” this search from grievously barbarous behaviors.

In Reason and Anti-Reason in Our Time (1952), Karl Jaspers comments: “There is something inside all of us that yearns not for reason but for mystery, not for penetrating clear thought but for the whisperings of the irrational.”

The most seductive of these irrational whisperings are those that offer to confer some otherwise inaccessible “power over death.” It is somewhere within the twisted criteria of such “selection” (a term made infamous at Auschwitz) that force-multiplying acts of jihadi violence are spawned. This is because any enemy promise of power over death may require the “sacrifice” of certain specifically designated “others.”

To deal satisfactorily with both its immediate and long-term security threats, Israel will first have to understand the true sources of adversarial war and terror. Portentously, these sources remain rooted in various complex intersections of death and time. Adapting classical Chinese military thinker Sun Tzu to current security issues in the Middle East, any serious peace plan for Israel should be based on the ancient axiom: “Know the enemy.”

Gaza Strip Religion Terrorism Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Ships are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz on Aug. 10, 2026 off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo by Ali Saeedi/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump says US Navy has ‘100%’ control of Strait of Hormuz
The president noted American forces had cleared Iranian mines, while U.N. envoy Mike Waltz argued economic sanctions outweigh military strikes.
August 11, 2026 03:36 AM
Joshua Marks
Former head of the Mossad Yossi Cohen speaks at a cyber conference at the Tel Aviv University on June 24, 2019. Credit: Flash90
Israel News
Former Mossad chief: ‘We toured Fordow nuclear site many times’
Yossi Cohen called the 2025 U.S. bombing of the underground Iranian facility “the fulfillment of all my dreams.”
August 11, 2026 09:01 AM
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Mamdani Shavuot David Niederman
U.S. News
SCOOP: Mamdani didn’t invite us to meeting with rabbis, NY Board of Rabbis, Rabbinic Council of America tell JNS
“I don’t know who he went through,” the board told JNS. “He didn’t go through us.”
Aug. 10, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Over Jewish concerns, Bay Area district votes 5-0 to use ethnic-studies textbook
The materials distort “Jewish identity and experiences,” Oleg Ivanov of StandWithUs told JNS.
Aug. 9, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
09:26
Rep. Ilhan Omar says undercover federal immigration agent was posted outside her monthly town hall meeting
09:14
IDF says it killed Hamas sniper near Yellow Line in northern Gaza
09:14
Israeli Foreign Ministry cites 896 Palestinian terror attacks in 2026 ahead of UN Security Council session on Judea, Samaria
08:53
Herzog visits Defense Ministry R&D directorate, reviews wartime innovations
08:34
Syria condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
08:23
Former Mossad chief: ‘We toured Fordow nuclear site many times’
07:52
Lebanon’s Aoun says talks with Israel progressing, preferable to war
07:28
UKMTO reports Gulf of Oman incident; Houthis accused of deadly Red Sea attack
06:53
NCAG, UN agencies hold joint coordination meeting on Gaza reconstruction efforts
06:32
Israeli Border Police nab suspects in watermelon heist
06:05
Home of Samaria terrorist razed less than three weeks after deadly attack
05:56
Embassy appeals for help locating Israeli mother, daughter in Vienna
05:26
Syrian court sentences Assad, brother Maher to death in absentia for war crimes
05:22
IDF’s first Hasmonean reserve battalion completes training exercise
05:17
IDF ‘not aware’ of strikes in Nabatieh area of Lebanon
05:02
Freed hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen debuts album written in Hamas captivity
04:32
Crystal Palace nears deal for Israeli soccer star Anan Khalaili
04:27
Iran ‘will not be strangled’ by US sanctions, Tehran says
04:01
Iran fears Treasury Secretary Bessent more than Hegseth, Waltz tells ‘Fox’
03:52
Samaria: IDF declares closed military zone around Christian-Arab village
03:22
Israel accelerates mine-clearing work along Jordan border
03:16
Reuters: Hormuz shipping traffic falls to six vessels
02:52
Herzog urges vigilance as heat wave grips Israel
02:39
Israel tests traveler for suspected Ebola after return from Congo
02:28
Report: Trump secretly switched planes in Turkey over Iranian assassination threat
01:54
Herzog sends condolences to Colombia after deadly earthquake
01:52
Three Israelis cross into Syria from Mount Hermon, are returned by IDF
01:18
Trump: Iran is ‘totally broke,’ not paying its soldiers
01:09
Dutch PM pressed to act on ‘Oct. 7' shirt photo
17:38
Ontario gov creates specialized unit to prosecute hate crimes
16:36
Court appearance postponed for teen who planned to ‘kill as many Jews as possible’ at Houston synagogue
16:05
California Dem senator introduces bill for EPA-set cyber security standards for water utilities after Iranian cyber attacks
15:30
Toronto police dept charges third suspect in synagogue shooting in March
15:23
Todd Blanche sworn in as US attorney general
14:53
US Jewish medical group ‘alarmed, disappointed’ at psychology association postponing recognizing Jewish group
14:42
Iran should pay for damages in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Gaza, Trump says
14:13
‘Significant period, at strategic crossroads,’ Israeli military chief-of-staff says, in Hebrew, during meeting attended by CENTCOM head
14:12
Miami man pleaded guilty last week to three counts of threatening gov officials, including Rubio, State Dept says
14:00
Florida attorney general says ‘NYT’ must share documents about ‘pro-Hamas’ coverage
13:52
‘When Nazis run against you, this is what happens,’ Jewish congressman says after ‘Fine for Congress’ poster vandalized with Nazi symbol
13:41
Chinese national, 29, pleads guilty to trying to obtain U.S. military equipment, faces up to 20 years in prison
13:34
Trump says Iran must pay US damages, after regime says it won’t open Hormuz until Washington pays compensation
13:25
New images of fifth season of ‘Fauda,’ to premiere on Netflix in September, released
13:09
130 Gazan patients medically evacuated through Kerem Shalom crossing, Israel says
13:02
AEPi house at UC, San Diego targeted with antisemitic vandalism, ‘Jewish students will not be intimidated into hiding who they are,’ Israel on Campus Coalition says
12:49
In meeting with British foreign secretary, Jewish leaders discuss UK-Israel relations, Jew-hatred, Brotherhood, Board of Deputies says
12:40
Touro University launches business school, names former Pace University business dean as its head
12:30
Social media account attributed to Iranian regime leader announces six new appointments, including commander-in-chief of IRGC
12:20
Sa’ar thanks Colombian president for ‘historic’ decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights
12:10
Under Trump, US has revoked 175,000 visas from foreign nationals, including for having ‘endangered national security’ and called for violence against Americans, State Department says
More Updates
JNS TV
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (right) meets with a Hamas delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya, chief of the terror group's "political" bureau, in Ankara, July 29, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Turkey's Foreign Ministry.
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan form new Islamist power bloc
August 11, 2026 06:00 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein
Harold Rhode
Opinion
The strategic illusion: What’s behind the Saudi-Turkish-Pakistani agreement?
Harold Rhode