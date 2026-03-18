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Maya Vorobyov

Maya Vorobyov

Maya Vorobyov is the executive director of TalkIsrael.org.

Cell Phone
Opinion
Sharing the stories behind the story
Digital advocates for Israel can’t afford to retreat from the fight. Instead, they must offer authentic content that can reach young people.
Aug. 15, 2025
Maya Vorobyov