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Mayshe Schwartz

Rabbi Mayshe Schwartz with a family he counseled when their child was hospitalized. Source: courtesy.
Opinion
A miracle baby, my father and a moment of synchronicity
Sometimes, we are fortunate enough to see G-d’s mysteries unfold in a way that makes His plan as clear as it could possibly be.
Sep. 19, 2022
Mayshe Schwartz