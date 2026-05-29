Anti-Israel protesters wave Hamas flags, clash with NYPD outside Israeli real estate showcase in Manhattan

An anti-Israel activist group responsible for multiple protests outside Jewish institutions in New York City in recent months waved Hamas flags and held up antisemitic signs at a protest outside an Israeli real estate showcase in Manhattan on Thursday night.

The event, organized by the Jerusalem Municipality and the Israeli Building Center and featuring Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, promoted Israeli property opportunities, advertising attendees could “discover the most sought-after real estate opportunities in Israel and connect with leading developers and companies in the field.”

The address was disclosed only to registered participants, but the pro-Palestinian group PAL-AWDA obtained the location and demonstrated outside the Hilton Midtown on 6th Avenue.

Video shared by PAL-AWDA showed protesters attempting to push past barricades and clashing with New York City Police Department officers stationed at the scene. Demonstrators chanted, “Death, death to the IDF.”

One protester held a sign reading, “f*** your buffer zone,” referring to recent New York City legislation authorizing NYPD-designated buffer zones outside houses of worship during demonstrations. The sign also included the phrase, “dismantle the synagogues of Satan.”

In a statement released on Friday, PAL-AWDA urged New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to pursue “legal avenues to put a stop to these illegal land sales.” They also demanded that the mayor fire NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and disband the NYPD Strategic Response Group.