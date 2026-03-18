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Melinda Strauss

Melinda Strauss

Melinda Strauss is a New York-based Jewish content creator.

Rabbi Zvi Kogan
Opinion
Chabad rabbi’s murder puts peace at risk
Through his life and actions, he showed that Jews and Muslims can live together in harmony, each free to worship God in their own way.
Dec. 5, 2024
Melinda Strauss