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Mendi Safadi

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech regarding the coronavirus outbreak, at the P.A. headquarters in Ramallah, on May 5, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
UAE-Israel deal unmasks the Palestinian Authority
The P.A. and its leadership cannot continue to hold the Arab world hostage.
Aug. 27, 2020
Mendi Safadi