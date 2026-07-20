Israel backs Cyprus on Turkish invasion anniversary

Israel reaffirmed its support for Cyprus’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Monday, marking the anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Jerusalem stands in solidarity with Cyprus and described Turkey’s continued military presence in the island’s north, along with unilateral efforts to alter the status quo, as unacceptable.

“As a strategic partner and neighbor of Cyprus, Israel calls for the resumption of negotiations toward a just, viable and lasting solution to the conflict,” the statement concluded.

The statement came as Cyprus marked 52 years since the invasion, with the United Nations seeking to revive stalled peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.