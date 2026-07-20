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Israel backs Cyprus on Turkish invasion anniversary

The Foreign Ministry condemned the Turkish presence in the island’s north as unacceptable and called for renewed U.N.-backed negotiations toward a lasting solution.

JNS Staff
Guardsman George Coates of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), from the British Army's 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards, No. 2 Company, opens a gate after patrolling the buffer zone that separates the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Ankara, in the divided capital of Nicosia on February 17, 2026. Photo by Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images.
Guardsman George Coates of the U.N. Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), from the British Army’s 1st Battalion, Coldstream Guards, No. 2 Company, opens a gate after patrolling the buffer zone that separates the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, in the divided capital of Nicosia on Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israel reaffirmed its support for Cyprus’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on Monday, marking the anniversary of Turkey’s 1974 invasion.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said that Jerusalem stands in solidarity with Cyprus and described Turkey’s continued military presence in the island’s north, along with unilateral efforts to alter the status quo, as unacceptable.

“As a strategic partner and neighbor of Cyprus, Israel calls for the resumption of negotiations toward a just, viable and lasting solution to the conflict,” the statement concluded.

The statement came as Cyprus marked 52 years since the invasion, with the United Nations seeking to revive stalled peace talks between Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

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