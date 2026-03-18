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Meyer Habib

A military parade on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Bastille Day, July 14, 2014. Photo: Pierre-Yves Beaudouin via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Anti-Semitism is a stain on the French Republic
On this Bastille Day, it is my hope that France remain loyal to the lofty ideals upon which the republic was founded. My concern is no longer just for the Jews, but for France.
Jul. 14, 2019
Meyer Habib
“Yellow-vests” movement protest in Belfort, France, on Dec. 1, 2018. Photo by Thomas Bresson via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Anti-Semitism draped in ‘yellow vests’
Feb. 19, 2019
Meyer Habib