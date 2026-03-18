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Michael Herzog

Israeli and American Flags
Opinion
Iran as a challenge to the Jerusalem-Washington-American Jewry triangle
Israel’s arguments against a return to the nuclear deal are serious and well-founded. However, the country’s decision-makers must fully weigh the long-term impact of sharp public friction with the U.S.
Jun. 29, 2021
Michael Herzog