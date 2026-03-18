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Michael Koplow

Thousands of Israelis rally against the Israeli government's planned judicial reforms, in Tel Aviv on Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari /Flash90.
Opinion
Constitutional revolutions with no constitution
That Israelis who seek judicial reform have a legitimate point is not the point. They do—but still have the ability to bring everything crashing down while they insist on the rightness of their cause.
Jan. 22, 2023
Michael Koplow