Police investigating swastika-adorned flag raised above NYU building

The New York City Police Department is investigating after a flag bearing a Star of David, two swastikas and the letters “NYU” was hoisted atop New York University’s Steinhardt building during the school’s annual Grad Alley celebration on Wednesday, authorities said.

Hundreds of students and family members attending the graduation-week event near Washington Square Park saw the flag before campus safety officers removed it roughly 15 minutes later, according to reports.

The NYPD told JNS that officers responded to a 911 harassment call at 50 W. Fourth St. in Manhattan’s 6th Precinct and “were informed by a 56-year-old male that an NYU flag displayed on the roof at the above location had been tampered with by swastikas and a Star of David symbol.”

“There are no arrests at this time, and the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident,” the department said.

Wiley Norvell, a spokesman for NYU, stated that the university was “shocked and deeply troubled that this hateful symbol expressing antisemitism was raised on a flagpole overlooking Washington Square Park.”

“Campus Safety responded immediately to remove it, and we are working closely with the NYPD to identify whoever is responsible,” Norvell wrote. “We are one community. We protect each other. And we will not let hate and division find a foothold on our campus.”

According to Washington Square News, a student publication, an NYU staff member said the roof is typically locked and inaccessible to students, though campus safety personnel and other employees may have access.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the incident, saying he was “outraged” by the incident.

“This hateful, antisemitic act was meant to spread fear among and intimidate Jewish New Yorkers. It has no place in our city,” the mayor wrote, adding that the city remains committed to combating antisemitism and protecting Jewish residents.

“The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this despicable act, and I am confident those responsible will be held accountable,” he stated.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the display an “act of antisemitic vandalism” and asked anyone with information to contact the NYPD.

“During a week meant for celebrating the university’s graduates, this hateful act is a repulsive attempt to intimidate our Jewish students and our community,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) stated, adding that he was “sickened by the disgusting display of antisemitism” and supports efforts to identify those responsible.

Jewish advocacy group StopAntisemitism stated that “whoever is responsible should be expelled immediately if they’re a student and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The office of the Consulate General of Israel in New York called the flag “a symbol of sheer hatred.”

“Amid rising antisemitism on campuses and beyond, this horrific act deserves global condemnation,” the consulate wrote.

