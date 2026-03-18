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Michael Schlank

Michael Schlank

Michael Schlank is the CEO of NJY Camps.

Camp Nah-Jee-Wah
Opinion
Ownership as a Jewish value: A call to reinvest in our communal future
Jewish camps, JCCs, day schools and synagogues aren’t just legacy organizations. They are platforms for ownership.
Jun. 27, 2025
Michael Schlank