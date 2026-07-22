Maine man found guilty of threatening to kill Jews, public figures online

Thadius Wind, 52, of Eddington, Maine, was convicted on Tuesday on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications and one count of threatening a former U.S. vice president, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine.

Federal prosecutors said the FBI identified Wind as the author of threatening posts on X and other social media platforms targeted at Jews, law enforcement officers, former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Agents searched his home in March 2025, “where they found numerous swords,” according to court records.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in January 2025, Wind had a history of online posts discussing violence against police and the military and had been involved in multiple standoffs with law enforcement. During one such standoff in 2021, he reportedly “brandished a sword.”

The affidavit cited a series of antisemitic posts published between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, 2024, including calls to “nuke the Jews, literally,” “time to purge all Jews” and “hunting the Jews time.” It also referenced a post from Oct. 17, 2024, that was directed at Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, in which he wrote, “You are granted the opportunity and the privilege to come forth and request that I remove your head in order to save your soul,” according to the affidavit.

Wind was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial because of a mental disease or defect and was committed to the custody of the U.S. attorney general for treatment, according to a court filing. Following an April 2026 competency hearing, a federal judge found him competent to proceed, and he pleaded not guilty.

A jury returned guilty verdicts after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Wind faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release on each count, according to prosecutors. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.