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Michael Vanyukov

Black Lives Matter supporters. Credit: tetiana.photographer/Shutterstock.
Opinion
When scientists support hate, racism and anti-Semitism
Always employing the virtuous grandiloquence of “justice” and “rights,” Marxist ideas may be comforting to and mislead those who have not been exposed to them in their crystalline form.
Jun. 4, 2021
Michael Vanyukov