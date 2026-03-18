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Mollie Katzen

Cheesecake bars. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Down with the boring Shavuot cheesecake!
Apr. 29, 2014
Mollie Katzen
CCheesecake bars. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Down with the boring Shavuot cheesecake!
Apr. 29, 2014
Mollie Katzen
Quinoa pilaf with asparagus and leeks in a portobello mushroom. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Newly kosher-for-Passover quinoa leaps onto your seder table with three savory dishes
Feb. 13, 2014
Mollie Katzen
Cranapple walnut cake. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Sparkle up your Tu B’Shevat seder
Dec. 12, 2013
Mollie Katzen
Zucchini-ricotta cloud cakes, a suggested Sukkot recipe from Mollie Katzen. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Sukkot and squash make for a lovely pre-Thanksgiving meal
Aug. 14, 2013
Mollie Katzen
Curried eggplant slap-down with yogurt, onion relish, and pomegranate, by chef Mollie Katzen. Photo by Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Author Mollie Katzen helps you conquer the pomegranate this Rosh Hashanah
Jun. 26, 2013
Mollie Katzen
Celebrity chef Mollie Katzen. Credit: Courtesy Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
No more gorging on matzah for a week: delicious Passover recipes for every day
Mar. 25, 2013
Mollie Katzen
Plain old potato latkes. Chef Mollie Katzen suggests spicing them up with some new toppings. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Spice up Hanukkah with new latke toppings
Dec. 9, 2012
Mollie Katzen
Celebrity chef Mollie Katzen. Courtesy: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
Jewish Foods With a Twist
Nov. 29, 2011
Mollie Katzen
The Waldorf salad originated in the fanciest kitchen of the time, yet is a product of some of the most basic ingredients. The addition of apples is only one of many surprising ways you can include the fruit in unexpected recipes. Credit: Mollie Katzen.
Jewish Life
How ‘Bout Them Apples?
Sep. 5, 2011
Mollie Katzen