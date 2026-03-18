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Myron Kaplan

The C-SPAN network's May 31 panel discussion on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, featuring panelists from the Center for a New American Security think tank. Credit: C-SPAN.
Israel News
Think tank misleads C-SPAN viewers about Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Jun. 28, 2016
Myron Kaplan
Click photo to download. Caption: On Sept. 22, 2014, demonstrators protest the New York Metropolitan Opera’s production of the anti-Israel opera “The Death of Klinghoffer.” Credit: Amelia Katzen.
U.S. News
Beyond ‘Klinghoffer’: opera’s composer, librettist have broader Jewish problem
Oct. 21, 2014
Myron Kaplan
Outside the New York Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Anti-Israel opera to be viewed live by hundreds of thousands
May. 29, 2014
Myron Kaplan
The New York Times
Israel News
The New York Times and the politically correct mindset
Mar. 23, 2014
Myron Kaplan
Click photo to download. Caption: Gioachino Rossini, whose classic 1800s opera “Moses in Egypt,” based on the biblical narrative, is the most recent of several opera productions in Europe misappropriated to vilify Jews and the Jewish state. Credit: Étienne Carjat via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Using opera to poison minds against Israel
Sep. 3, 2013
Myron Kaplan