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Nathan Netanyahu

Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open, Jan. 9, 2016. Credit: Hanson K. Joseph via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Djokovic’s deportation is Australia’s loss
The Australian government’s dealings with the world’s top tennis player make no sense, but his principled positions will only enhance his tremendous legacy, especially in light of his philanthropic endeavors.
Jan. 17, 2022
Nathan Netanyahu