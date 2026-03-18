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Nimrod Lev

The interior of the Stadttempel, the main synagogue in Vienna, Austria, August 2006. Credit: Gryffindor via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Being Jewish 3.0
One can be a contemporary Jew in modern Israel and still be connected to one’s roots, just like Israel is connected to its heritage.
Oct. 16, 2018
Nimrod Lev