Noah Phillips

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Despite seemingly common ground between Israel and the AfD, the anti-Semitic history of the party would likely serve as a hindrance to a robust AfD-Israeli partnership, both economically and diplomatically.