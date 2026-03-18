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Noah Phillips

Noah Phillips is a contributor to the news and public-policy group Haym Salomon Center.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Oct. 4, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Political divisions in Germany have implications for Middle East
Despite seemingly common ground between Israel and the AfD, the anti-Semitic history of the party would likely serve as a hindrance to a robust AfD-Israeli partnership, both economically and diplomatically.
Dec. 4, 2018
Noah Phillips
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont speaking at a J Street National Conference in Washington. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Generation Z perspective: Why are my peers embracing anti-Semitism and socialism?
Sep. 13, 2018
Noah Phillips
Rashida Tlaib (right), a Palestinian American who recently won her race for Congress in Michigan, appearing along with fellow incoming Democrat from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Credit: Rashida Tlaib/Twitter.
Opinion
Rashida Tlaib: The pioneer who hates Israel
Aug. 20, 2018
Noah Phillips