‘Shame on you,’ UJA-Federation of New York says to Mamdani

The UJA-Federation of New York accused New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of targeting Jewish New Yorkers and exploiting Israel for political gain after he released a video on Tuesday calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

“Mayor Mamdani: New Yorkers elected a mayor to lead this city—not to make Israel the centerpiece of your political grandstanding,” the UJA stated.

“Your video is rife with distortions and disinformation,” the organization stated. “At a time of rising antisemitism, repeatedly singling out and vilifying the world’s only Jewish state for perceived political benefit is repugnant, puts Jews at greater risk and leaves many Jewish New Yorkers feeling targeted and unwelcome in the city we call home.”

The statement concluded: “Shame on you.”

In the video, Mamdani said his administration had reviewed all legal options and determined New York City lacks the authority to arrest Netanyahu if he visits the city, reversing a campaign pledge to seek the Israeli leader’s arrest under the International Criminal Court warrant. Mamdani nevertheless reiterated that Netanyahu is “not welcome” in New York City and urged the federal government to join the ICC and execute the warrant.

Nadav Pollak, a lecturer at Reichman University and a former fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, wrote, “Mamdani is trying to earn political points on the back of Israel and Jews.”