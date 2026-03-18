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Noam E. Marans

White-supremacist protesters clash with police in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12. Credit: Evan Nesterak via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
What’s past is prologue: a Jewish reflection on Charlottesville
Sep. 6, 2017
Noam E. Marans