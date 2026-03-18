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Omer Yankelevich

Blue and White Party member Omer Yankelevich at the Plenary Hall at the Knesset on May 14, 2019. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Israeli-world Jewry relations: From negation to celebration
Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Ministry is leading the country’s effort to create a new paradigm for the Israeli-world Jewry relationship.
Dec. 8, 2020
Omer Yankelevich