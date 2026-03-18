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Pamela Ruben

BBYO International Convention in Orlando, Fla. Credit: Jason Dixon Photography.
Features
With theme of ‘Together We Will,’ BBYO convention sounds prescient note on teen action
Delegates traveled from 49 states and 36 countries, including from as far away as China, for the celebration of Jewish teen spirit, listening and learning from speakers in the worlds of entertainment, social justice and Jewish organizational life.
Feb. 20, 2018
Pamela Ruben