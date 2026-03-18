More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Paul Foer

Rita Eisenberg Slom—a Newport, R.I., native who served as president of the historic Touro Synagogue from 1999-2001—is pictured in the Ambassador John L. Loeb Jr. Visitors Center next to a poster of the famous letter President George Washington addressed “To the Hebrew Congregation in Newport Rhode Island,” which is read annually at Touro Synagogue. Credit: Paul Foer.
Culture and Society
After 250 years at Touro Synagogue, Jewish history is alive and well in Newport, R.I.
Jan. 15, 2014
Paul Foer
Click photo to download. Caption: Barack Obama and Mitt Romney. Credit: White House and Gage Skidmore.
U.S. News
The much-vaunted ‘Jewish vote’ needs to be demythologized
Nov. 11, 2012
Paul Foer
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg with his laptop. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jewish Life
Electronic and cyber communication in relationships: futility or utility?
Oct. 3, 2012
Paul Foer
A shot from a promotional video for JDate's "Club Getaway" weekend. Credit: JDate.
Jewish Life
JDate: The weekend
Aug. 6, 2012
Paul Foer
Ambassdor Michael Oren in front of artwork titled "Shalom" at the Banneker Douglass Museum of African American history in Annapolis, Md., with a photo of Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley in the background. Credit: Paul Foer.
Israel News
Amb. Oren on ‘challenges and opportunities’
Jan. 23, 2012
Paul Foer