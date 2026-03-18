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Pnina Omer

Jewish texts dealing with divorce at the Rabbinical Court's Division for "agunot" (literally, chained women), in Jerusalem on Sept. 17, 2017. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Opinion
Want to change the world? Begin in the Jewish home
Every Rosh Hashanah, the ongoing failure to find a solution for the agony of “agunot” weighs heavily against the Jewish people.
Sep. 21, 2020
Pnina Omer