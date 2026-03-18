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Rabbi Aryeh Spero

Illustration in tweet by Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Source: Twitter Screenshot.
Opinion
Refuting Rashida Tlaib’s lies
The “nakba” is a carefully crafted 72-year-old lie designed to usurp the documented facts in order to deny Israel its legitimacy. The ultimate goal, of course, is to destroy the world’s only Jewish state.
May. 22, 2020
Rabbi Aryeh Spero
Elion Even-Esh, who served in an elite unit in the Israeli Defense Forces where he learned Krav Maga (an IDF-developed style of self-defense) and later served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps, has made it his mission to “instill strength and confidence” in the Torah-observant communities of the United States. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Recent attacks against Jews call for self-defense measures and new leadership
Jan. 23, 2020
Rabbi Aryeh Spero