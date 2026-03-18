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Rabbi Avi Orlow

Yedid Nefesh Mental-Health Grants for Jewish Summer Camp
Opinion
Nurturing emotional, social and mental health at Jewish summer camp
Mental-health professionals at camp will encourage talking and help destigmatize issues at home, school or anywhere else where shining darkness on a difficult topic produces light.
Jan. 15, 2020
Rabbi Avi Orlow